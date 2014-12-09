FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Treasury's Lew calls for terrorism insurance program renewal
#Politics
December 9, 2014

U.S. Treasury's Lew calls for terrorism insurance program renewal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew pauses during remarks at the Peterson Institute for International Economics in Washington October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew on Tuesday said lawmakers should not delay reauthorization of a federal terrorism insurance program over disagreements on “unrelated financial regulatory issues.”

Lew said in a letter to U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer, a Democrat who has been negotiating over the insurance program, that there is little time before it expires at the end of the year. Democrats and Republicans disagreed over whether to include financial reforms in legislation to extend the program.

Reporting by Karey Van Hall; Editing by Sandra Maler

