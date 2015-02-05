FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
McCain calls for bill requiring U.S. arms to Ukraine if Obama does not act
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
February 5, 2015 / 5:28 PM / 3 years ago

McCain calls for bill requiring U.S. arms to Ukraine if Obama does not act

Patricia Zengerle

2 Min Read

Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman John McCain (R-AZ) talks to the media during a break in a confirmation hearing for Ashton Carter, U.S. President Barack Obama's nominee to be secretary of defense, on Capitol Hill in Washington, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. lawmakers will write legislation requiring the United States to send arms to Ukraine if President Barack Obama does not move to send weapons, Republican Senator John McCain said on Thursday.

McCain led about a dozen Republican and Democratic senators at a news conference in pressing Obama to send arms to help Kiev defend itself against a Russian-backed separatist movement.

“We’ll be looking at marking up legislation that calls for it,” McCain said.

The Senate and House of Representatives unanimously passed legislation in December that authorized sending arms to Kiev. Obama signed the measure into law but it gave him leeway over whether or when to send arms.

Lawmakers have intensified their calls for a strong response from Washington to boost Ukraine.

“This is a fight between a struggling democracy and an autocratic dictatorship and we should take sides,” Republican Senator Lindsey Graham said.

In Kiev on Thursday, U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said Obama would decide soon whether to provide Ukraine with lethal weapons to fight separatists.

Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Bill Trott

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.