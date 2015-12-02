FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
White House says working with U.S. lawmakers on visa waiver program changes
December 2, 2015 / 7:57 PM / 2 years ago

White House says working with U.S. lawmakers on visa waiver program changes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Uniformed U.S. Secret Service officers keep watch outside the White House in Washington, November 17, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House said on Wednesday it was working with U.S. lawmakers on the “visa waiver” program and that calibrated changes to the entry requirements for foreign travelers would help strengthen U.S. national security.

Commenting on proposals in the U.S. Congress following last month’s attacks in Paris, White House spokesman Josh Earnest said some elements of the visa waiver program were originally designed to facilitate commerce.

“So we want to make sure that these reforms are not so onerous that they inhibit our participation in the international economy, but of course our national security interests come first,” Earnest told reporters.

Reporting by Washington Newsroom; Editing by Leslie Adler

