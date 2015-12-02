White House says working with U.S. lawmakers on visa waiver program changes

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House said on Wednesday it was working with U.S. lawmakers on the “visa waiver” program and that calibrated changes to the entry requirements for foreign travelers would help strengthen U.S. national security.

Commenting on proposals in the U.S. Congress following last month’s attacks in Paris, White House spokesman Josh Earnest said some elements of the visa waiver program were originally designed to facilitate commerce.

“So we want to make sure that these reforms are not so onerous that they inhibit our participation in the international economy, but of course our national security interests come first,” Earnest told reporters.