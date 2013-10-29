Factbox: Projects from U.S. House water bill

(Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives passed the Water Resources Reform and Development Act of 2013 on October 23, in an overwhelming 417-3 bipartisan vote, a novelty in an age of division.

The U.S. Senate has passed a similar measure, but with some differences, which will have to be ironed out if the measure is to become law.

The bill authorizes about $8 billion in projects across the country, but funds must still be appropriated in separate bills before anything can be spent.

Most projects also use funds from state governments and private sources.

Here is a sampler of projects authorized:

- Texas and Louisiana: Sabine-Neches Waterway project to improve navigation for large ships.

- Maryland: Mid-Chesapeake Bay Island Ecosystem Restoration

- Minnesota and North Dakota: Fargo-Moorhead Metropolitan area project to reduce risks from floods.

- California: American River Watershed Program to reduce risk from floods in the Natomas Basin near Sacramento.

- Florida: Project to deepen the channel and improve port at Jacksonville; Comprehensive Everglades Restoration Plan.

- Georgia: Savannah Harbor expansion project.

- North Carolina: Hurricane and storm damage risk reduction project at West Onslow Beach, Surf City and North Topsail Beach.

- Kentucky: Flood risk management project for the Ohio River Shoreline.

- Mississippi: Coastal improvement program in Hancock, Harrison and Jackson Counties.

- Illinois, Kentucky: Lower Ohio River locks and dams improvement project.

- Indiana: Little Calumet River basic flood control project.

- Great Lakes region: Measures to fight the spread of Asian Carp.