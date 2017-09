File photo of a television screen shows U.S. President Barack Obama shaking hands with Speaker of the House Paul Ryan (R-WI) before delivering his final State of the Union address in the U.S. House of Representatives chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington January 12, 2016. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives will not vote on legislation on Tuesday and Wednesday because of the severe winter storm that hit the country’s capital city over the weekend, according to Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s office

The next vote by the congressional chamber is expected on Feb. 1.