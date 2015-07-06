Connecticut police search for baby after father jumped from bridge

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (Reuters) - Connecticut police searched on Monday for a 7-month-old baby who may have been thrown off a bridge by his father before the man jumped more than 100 feet into the Connecticut River in a suicide attempt.

The father, Tony Moreno, 22, of Middletown is in stable condition and charges are expected soon, Middletown police said. He has been unable to talk to police because of a medical condition, Middletown Police Lieutenant Heather Desmond said.

Police said while state police dive team crews are still searching the river for the baby, Aaden Moreno, they had little hope of finding him alive.

Tony Moreno’s family called police early Monday morning to report that Moreno was threatening to commit suicide and that he had the baby with him, Desmond said.

Two officers arrived in time to see Moreno jump off the 120-foot bridge but did not see the baby. The father was rescued and airlifted to Hartford Hospital, police said.

Police said they are investigating whether Moreno threw the baby into the river before he jumped and that they are also interviewing his family and friends to find out if someone else may have been watching the baby.

“We’re checking every possibility that we can,” Desmond said.