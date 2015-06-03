Connecticut police release 911 call made before two children were found dead

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (Reuters) - Police in Connecticut released a recording on Wednesday of an emergency call placed by a woman who told the dispatcher that her friend, the mother of two children found dead in a home filled with natural gas, had threatened to kill herself.

East Haven police released the 911 recording of the unidentified woman pleading for help because she could not get into her friend’s locked home on Tuesday afternoon.

She said on the tape she was outside the house trying to enter because the children’s mother had threatened to commit suicide and said she had already cut herself.

“My friend sent me a letter that she was going to kill herself and that her mom was the beneficiary,” the friend, crying and sounding panicked, told the police dispatcher.

“They’re lying down in the house. The door is locked,” she told the dispatcher, her voice cracking.

A 7-year-old girl and her 5-year-old brother were found dead in the home, and their 36-year-old mother was being treated on Wednesday at a hospital for non-life threatening arm wounds, officials said.

When police arrived on Tuesday, they described the mother as “despondent.”

Police said the children had likely been dead for at least 24 hours, but it was still not clear how they died, although they believe the natural gas had been deliberately turned on.

Captain Joseph Slane of the East Haven Police said authorities had not released the names of the dead children or their mother because other family members had not been notified. Police said the children’s father was told.

The owner of the house is Leroya Moore, according to town records. Moore has three children, two of elementary-school age and one teenager, according to court records unrelated to Tuesday’s deaths.