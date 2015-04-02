FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Eleven children hospitalized in Connecticut school bus crash
April 2, 2015 / 1:51 PM / 2 years ago

Eleven children hospitalized in Connecticut school bus crash

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILFORD, Conn. (Reuters) - Eleven children ages 7 to 9 were hospitalized with minor injuries on Thursday after a school bus struck a parked car outside Hartford, Connecticut, an ambulance company said.

Seven ambulances were dispatched to the scene in the town of Wethersfield after the school bus hit the car, said Dave Skoczulek, spokesman for Aetna Emergency Medical Services.

“It was all kids and they were shaken up and are being evaluated at area hospitals,” Skoczulek said.

Reporting by Richard Weizel; Writing by Scott Malone; Editing by Will Dunham

