Connecticut man charged in death of boy left in hot car: report

(Reuters) - A Connecticut man was charged on Tuesday in connection with the death of his 15-month-old son, who died in the summer after he was left in a hot car for hours, media reported.

Kyle Seitz, 36, turned himself in to police on Tuesday afternoon and was charged with criminally negligent homicide over his son Benjamin’s death, NBC Connecticut said.

The network reported that Seitz was released on a promise to appear and was due to arrive in court on Wednesday.

Ridgefield police confirmed that Seitz turned himself in, but gave no further details.

Benjamin Seitz died of “hyperthermia due to environmental exposure” on July 7 after being left alone for hours in a hot car by his father, the chief state medical examiner’s office said in August. The office ruled the death was a homicide.

The temperature in the car reached nearly 88 degrees that day, according to a report issued by Danbury Hospital in Danbury, a city near Ridgefield.

Seitz was supposed to take his son to day care that morning, police said, but instead he drove to his job at a technology company and accidentally left the boy in the car until realizing he had forgotten about him.

An attorney for Seitz could not be reached for comment on Tuesday.

The issue gained national attention this summer with reports of children around the country being left in hot cars alone for long periods of time.

In September, a Georgia father was charged with murder after being accused of intentionally leaving his 22-month-old son strapped inside a hot car and exchanging nude photos with women as the child was dying.