Firefighter killed in Connecticut house blaze

BRIDGEPORT Conn. (Reuters) - A firefighter was killed while putting out a fire overnight at a house in Hartford, Connecticut, officials said on Wednesday, the first firefighter in the state’s capital to be killed on the job in 40 years.

The 48-year-old firefighter had arrived at the two-story house after the building caught fire early on Tuesday evening, the mayor’s office and other officials said.

“I can tell you the suffering and grief is indescribable for the family of the victim,” Hartford Mayor Pedro Segarra said in a statement.

Another firefighter was in critical condition at a burns center in Bridgeport with burns on 10 percent of his body, while two other firefighters with burns were being treated at a local hospital where they were listed as being in stable condition.

The identities of the firefighters have not been released.

Two families who live at the house were home when the fire broke out, but were able to escape unscathed. The cause of the fire was not immediately known.