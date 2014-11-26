FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 26, 2014 / 10:35 PM / 3 years ago

Police make arrest in $50,000 fur coat heist in Connecticut

Richard Weizel

1 Min Read

MILFORD, Conn. (Reuters) - Police have arrested one of two men suspected of grabbing $50,000 worth of fur coats on Wednesday from a high-end clothing shop in Greenwich, Connecticut, and then speeding off in a getaway car to New York.

State troopers pulled over the pair on a highway near New York City and arrested the driver before the passenger slipped behind the wheel and took off, crashing into a police cruiser during the ensuing chase and escaping on foot, police said.

Police are searching for the second suspect.

Greenwich police said the men had robbed a Saks Fifth Avenue store in town. They said they suspected the man still on the loose was responsible for entering the store and snatching the coats.

The alleged getaway driver, Gerald Norman, 50, of Mount Vernon, New York, is being charged with criminal possession of stolen property. A police official would not immediately confirm if all the coats had been recovered.

Writing by Richard Valdmanis; Editing by Peter Cooney

