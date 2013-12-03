FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Possible gunman taken into custody at Connecticut university
December 3, 2013 / 6:20 PM / 4 years ago

Possible gunman taken into custody at Connecticut university

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A suspect was taken into custody on Tuesday after the University of New Haven in Connecticut reported a possible gunman on its campus and urged students and faculty to seek shelter.

“They have somebody in custody,” said a dispatcher for the West Haven Police Department who declined to give his name. “They recovered a couple of guns.”

The school initially reported the possible gunman, “with what appears to be a rifle,” shortly before 1 p.m. on Twitter.

It reported that a suspect was in custody a few minutes later.

Students were urged to remain in shelter, however, while police continued to search the campus, the university said on its website.

“All reports are that there is one suspect, who is in custody, however a methodical search is taking place,” it said.

No further details were immediately available from the university or the local police.

Some 6,400 students attend the university in suburban West Haven, Connecticut.

Reporting by Scott Malone and Ellen Wulfhorst; Editing by Cynthia Johnston and Jim Marshall

