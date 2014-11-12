Connecticut father arraigned on homicide charge in son's hot car death

MILFORD Conn. (Reuters) - A Connecticut man was arraigned on Wednesday on a charge of criminally negligent homicide in the death of his 15-month-old son who was left alone in a car for hours on a hot July afternoon while his father was at work.

Kyle Seitz, 36, was released by Superior Court Judge Dan Shaban but ordered to remain in Connecticut until his next court date on Nov. 21. He had surrendered to Ridgefield police on Tuesday after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Benjamin Seitz died of “hyperthermia due to environmental exposure” on July 7 after his father left him alone for hours in a car in which the temperature reached nearly 88 degrees Fahrenheit, the chief state medical examiner’s office said in August. The office ruled the death was a homicide.

Seitz has maintained that he had forgotten he was supposed to drop the toddler off at daycare and did not realize his son was in the backseat when he parked and went into work.

The state’s Department of Children and Families has been monitoring the family since the death of the toddler and has required them to check in regularly.

Seitz’s wife, Lindsey Rodger Seitz, moved with the couple’s two daughters out of Connecticut last week without notifying the department. Shaban denied the prosecution’s request that they return.

The judge also imposed other conditions, including that Seitz surrender his passport to his attorney and have no unsupervised contact with his children.

Defense attorney John Gulash urged the judge to allow his client to travel outside Connecticut, arguing Seitz had no previous criminal record and was not a flight risk.

“That is not a normal condition and I didn’t think it was necessary,” Gulash said.