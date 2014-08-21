Death of Connecticut boy left in hot car ruled a homicide

MILFORD Conn. (Reuters) - A 15-month-old Connecticut boy’s death in a hot car last month was ruled a homicide Thursday by the chief state medical examiner’s office.

Benjamin Seitz, of Ridgefield, died of “hyperthermia due to environmental exposure” on July 7 after being left alone for hours in a hot car by his father, Kyle Seitz, according to the medical examiner’s office.

The temperature in the car reached nearly 88 degrees that day, according to a report issued by Danbury Hospital in Danbury, a city near Ridgefield.

Seitz was supposed to take his son to daycare that morning, police said. But he instead drove to his job at a Ridgefield computer technology company and inadvertently left the boy in the car until realizing he had forgotten about the child.

Stephen Sedensky, State’s Attorney for the Judicial District of Danbury, said no warrant had been issued for Seitz’s arrest but that the prosecutor’s office and the Ridgefield police were considering whether to file charges.

The issue has gained national attention this summer with reports of children around the country being left in hot cars alone for extended periods of time.

A 10-month-old girl in Kansas died in July after being left in a car for more than two hours by her foster father as outdoor temperatures reached about 90 degrees.

The incident led to Seth Jackson, 29, being charged in late July with first-degree murder.