Connecticut man pleads not guilty in son's death in hot car

MILFORD Conn. (Reuters) - A Connecticut man pleaded not guilty on Friday to a charge of criminally negligent homicide in the death of his 15-month-old son, who died on a hot summer day after the father left him in the back seat of his car and went into work.

The cause of the boy’s death on July 7 was “hyperthermia due to environmental exposure,” the chief state medical examiner’s office said, ruling the death as a homicide in August.

Kyle Seitz, who faces up to a year in jail if convicted, has said he forgot he had the toddler in the back seat when he arrived at his workplace. The boy spent the entire workday locked in the car when outside temperatures climbed to nearly 88 degrees.

Even in relatively cool weather, the temperature inside vehicles can rise rapidly on sunny days, putting infants at risk for hyperthermia, according to a study published in the medical journal Pediatrics.

The Connecticut case is one of a series in which children have died after being left in cars by their parents on hot summer days. All told, 30 children died of heat stroke in the United States this year after being left in hot cars, according to San Jose State University.

Perhaps the best-known case this year was in Georgia, where Justin Ross Harris has been indicted on eight counts, including murder, in the death of his young son in June.

Seitz, 36, is still under order to remain in Connecticut until his next appearance in Superior Court in Danbury on Dec. 16, his lawyer John Gulash said.