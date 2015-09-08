Adult son of missing Connecticut couple arrested on gun charge

MILFORD, Conn. (Reuters) - A Connecticut man named as a person of interest in the disappearance of his parents last month was arrested on Tuesday on a federal firearms charge, authorities said.

Kyle Navin, 27, of Bridgeport, was charged with possessing a firearm while being a user of illegal drugs, according to Deirdre Daly, U.S. attorney for Connecticut.

His parents, Jeffrey and Jeanette Navin, were last seen on Aug. 4. A search of the younger Navin’s home turned up plastic bags containing heroin residue, hypodermic needles and a receipt from a shooting range dated Aug. 5, prosecutors said in a statement.

Jeffrey Navin, 56, the president of waste disposal company J&J Refuse, and his wife, Jeanette, 55, a school paraprofessional, had accumulated more than $2.2 million in debts before they were reported missing by relatives on Aug. 7, police said.

Two days later, the couple’s 2003 Dodge pickup was found in a commuter lot in Westport, Connecticut, off a parkway near Jeffrey Navin’s business. Police said a bullet hole and blood were found in the truck. They are investigating whether foul play was involved.

Kyle Navin, an operations manager at his father’s company, was also missing for about a week after being interviewed by detectives. He was later found staying with friends in Westport.

The case had initially been treated as a missing persons probe, as friends reported the couple liked to take impromptu vacations. But their lengthy absence led a special state police crime squad to take over the investigation.

It was not immediately clear if the younger Navin, who was taken into custody, had retained an attorney.

If convicted of possessing a firearm while being an unlawful user of or addicted to a controlled substance, he could be sentenced to up to 10 years in federal prison.