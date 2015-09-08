FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Adult son of missing Connecticut couple arrested on gun charge
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
September 8, 2015 / 9:55 PM / 2 years ago

Adult son of missing Connecticut couple arrested on gun charge

Richard Weizel

2 Min Read

MILFORD, Conn. (Reuters) - A Connecticut man named as a person of interest in the disappearance of his parents last month was arrested on Tuesday on a federal firearms charge, authorities said.

Kyle Navin, 27, of Bridgeport, was charged with possessing a firearm while being a user of illegal drugs, according to Deirdre Daly, U.S. attorney for Connecticut.

His parents, Jeffrey and Jeanette Navin, were last seen on Aug. 4. A search of the younger Navin’s home turned up plastic bags containing heroin residue, hypodermic needles and a receipt from a shooting range dated Aug. 5, prosecutors said in a statement.

Jeffrey Navin, 56, the president of waste disposal company J&J Refuse, and his wife, Jeanette, 55, a school paraprofessional, had accumulated more than $2.2 million in debts before they were reported missing by relatives on Aug. 7, police said.

Two days later, the couple’s 2003 Dodge pickup was found in a commuter lot in Westport, Connecticut, off a parkway near Jeffrey Navin’s business. Police said a bullet hole and blood were found in the truck. They are investigating whether foul play was involved.

Kyle Navin, an operations manager at his father’s company, was also missing for about a week after being interviewed by detectives. He was later found staying with friends in Westport.

The case had initially been treated as a missing persons probe, as friends reported the couple liked to take impromptu vacations. But their lengthy absence led a special state police crime squad to take over the investigation.

It was not immediately clear if the younger Navin, who was taken into custody, had retained an attorney.

If convicted of possessing a firearm while being an unlawful user of or addicted to a controlled substance, he could be sentenced to up to 10 years in federal prison.

Editing by Scott Malone and Peter Cooney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.