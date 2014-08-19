FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Connecticut man charged with fatally stabbing niece
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
August 19, 2014 / 3:45 PM / 3 years ago

Connecticut man charged with fatally stabbing niece

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - A Connecticut man has been charged with murder for fatally stabbing his infant niece while babysitting the 1-year-old girl, police said on Tuesday.

Arthur Hapgood, 36, of Waterbury was arrested without incident at the scene and was transported to a local hospital for treatment of undisclosed, non-life-threatening injuries, police said in a statement.

He faces charges of murder with special circumstances due to the victim’s age as well as reckless endangerment and risk of injury to a minor because an 11-year-old child was also in the residence at the time. That youth was not injured.

On Monday evening, officers saw a resident running toward them holding the 1-year-old who had been deeply slashed across the belly when they arrived to the home, according to police. They attempted to save the baby before she was transported to a local hospital and airlifted to a children’s hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

Hapgood, who is scheduled to be arraigned later on Tuesday, is currently being held on $1.5 million bond. It was not clear if he had an attorney yet.

He was previously convicted in recent years on felony drug charges and a misdemeanor resisting arrest charge, according to state court records.

Reporting by Curtis Skinner in New York; Editing by Susan Heavey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.