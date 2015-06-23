Prosecutors show 'nanny cam' footage in Connecticut assault case

DANBURY, Conn. (Reuters) - A Connecticut nanny charged with beating and burning a 3-year-old girl in her charge appeared on Tuesday in court where prosecutors showed video taken from a hidden camera depicting the girl being slapped and having her hands pressed to a stove.

Lidia Quilligana, 32, of Danbury, has pleaded not guilty to charges including first-degree assault, risk of injury to a minor and third-degree criminal mischief.

At a hearing before Superior Court Judge Kevin Russo in Danbury on Tuesday, prosecutors showed “nanny cam” footage in which a woman they said was Quilligana could be seen force-feeding the 3-year-old and pressing her hands and leg to a stove burner and striking her 1-year-old twin siblings.

Russo has set a $1 million bail in the case.

Quilligana’s attorney, Jennifer Tunnard, called the bail excessive and noted that her client is pregnant.

“I disagree with the court keeping bail at $1 million, I find that excessive,” Tunnard said. “She didn’t kill anyone.”

If convicted, she could face up to 20 years in prison.

The children’s mother became suspicious about Quilligana when she returned home on March 27 and discovered that her daughter had a black eye and burned hands, according to an arrest warrant. Quilligana claimed the daughter had fallen onto the stove and hit her head, a claim belied by the footage from the camera, police said.