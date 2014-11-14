Two hurt as man pulls knife at Connecticut Navy base

(Reuters) - Two U.S. Navy civilian police officers were injured on Thursday outside a submarine base in Connecticut after a belligerent man pulled a knife near an entrance, military officials said.

The suspect got into a scuffle with an officer and pulled the knife outside the New London naval submarine base in Groton around 7 p.m., base spokesman Chris Zendan said.

Two other officers responded to the incident and one suffered a ricochet injury after a colleague fired his pistol, Zendan said, while another received a minor stab wound to the leg.

Both were treated in a nearby hospital and released later.

The suspect, who was not affiliated with the U.S. Department of Defense, was apparently uninjured, Zendan said, adding that he would stay in the custody of the Navy Criminal Investigative Service after having been arrested by Groton police.

Police, navy and FBI officials are investigating the matter, Zendan said, adding, “We have no indications at this time that this was in any way terrorist-related.”