Four Wesleyan students arrested in connection with overdoses

(Reuters) - Four students at Connecticut’s Wesleyan University have been arrested on drug charges in connection with a dozen students who were treated for overdoses of the party drug MDMA, police said on Tuesday.

The students - 21-year-old Eric Lonergan, 21-year-old Zachary Kramer, 20-year-old Andrew Olson, and 20-year-old Rama Agha Al Nakib - had all been arrested by Tuesday night, Middletown Police Chief William McKenna said in a statement.

Police also searched locations in and around campus for additional evidence, McKenna said. The four were jailed with bonds between $75,000 and $150,000 on various charges of drug possession or sale.

A total of 12 students have received treatment for overdose symptoms, including a sophomore who was listed in critical condition over the weekend, officials said. McKenna said two students remained hospitalized on Tuesday.

“This particular batch may have had a mixture of several kinds of designer drug chemicals, making the health risks unpredictable and treatment to combat the effects, complex and problematic,” McKenna said.

Molly is the street name for a drug that is pushed as the pure powder form of MDMA, a banned substance. It is the main chemical in ecstasy, a psychoactive drug.