Connecticut students in court after arrests linked to 'Molly' overdoses

MILFORD, Conn. (Reuters) - Three students from Connecticut’s Wesleyan University were released on bail on Wednesday and ordered to return to court next month on charges linked to an incident in which a dozen students were hospitalized for overdosing on the party drug MDMA.

Eric Lonegran, 21, of Brazil; Zachary Kramer, 21, of Bethesda, Maryland; and Rama Agha Al Nakib, 20, of Luthersville, Maryland, did not enter pleas during a Wednesday court appearance and Superior Court Judge Leo Diana ordered them to appear on March 3 at Superior Court in Middletown, Connecticut.

Andrew Olson, 20, of Atascaderio, California, had been released on bail a day earlier.

All four, who were arrested late Wednesday, have been suspended by the university as it reviews whether to expel them, school officials said.

“The university takes allegations of the distribution of drugs seriously and is cooperating with state and local officials,” Wesleyan President Michael Roth said in a statement. “We will do everything we can to make our community as safe as possible.”

Two of the 12 students treated for overdosing on the drug, a psychoactive known by the nickname “Molly” or ecstasy, during the weekend remained hospitalized, university officials said. One was listed in critical condition.

Police said the drugs had been mixed with a variety of other chemicals that may have contributed to the students’ violent reactions.