Suspected explosives prompted Connecticut security incident: police
#U.S.
February 23, 2015 / 4:40 PM / 3 years ago

Suspected explosives prompted Connecticut security incident: police

Richard Weizel

2 Min Read

MILFORD, Conn. (Reuters) - Connecticut police swarmed around a credit union and closed a stretch of highway on Monday after finding a man in a car with what appeared to be explosives strapped to his body, police said, adding no one had been injured in the incident.

“The threat is over and now it’s a matter for us all to work together ... to apprehend those responsible,” New Britain Police Chief James Wardell told reporters.

But Wardell offered few details on how a call about a home invasion in the city of Bristol, outside Hartford, led police to investigate the credit union in nearby New Britain.

The man found in the credit union parking lot was taken away in handcuffs, a measure Wardell described as a precaution. He declined to say whether the man, who he said was believed to be a credit union employee, was a suspect or victim.

The suspected explosives were detonated by the Connecticut State Police’s bomb squad and had been taken for analysis, he added.

The incident prompted lockdowns at several nearby schools.

Writing by Scott Malone; Editing by Bill Trott and Peter Cooney

