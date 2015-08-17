Suspected Connecticut bank robber dies of injuries after chase

MILFORD, Conn. (Reuters) - A suspected bank robber shot by police after a high-speed chase through several Connecticut towns last week has died, state police said on Monday.

Christopher Anderson, 53, died late on Sunday in a hospital in Hartford of injuries including two bullet wounds, police said.

Anderson led police last Friday on an 11-mile chase at speeds of up to 80 miles per hour after a South Windsor police officer noticed a suspect run out of a bank that had reported a robbery.

Police said Anderson crashed at a busy intersection in Bolton, just outside Hartford, and then left his car and advanced on pursuing officers, who fired a Taser at him and then discharged their service firearms.

Anderson was involved in a previous altercation with police following a 2006 bank robbery in which he was a suspect in New Haven, state police said. In that instance, he was shot by New Haven police SWAT officers following a standoff at a New Haven town house, according to a state police report.

Anderson was convicted in June 2007, along with three others, and sentenced to 12 years in prison. He was released in November 2012, according to the Department of Corrections.

The state’s chief medical examiner is conducting an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.