Court says Connecticut town not liable in 1997 shooting

BOSTON (Reuters) - A federal appeals court ruled on Wednesday that the town of East Haven, Connecticut, is not liable in the 1997 shooting death of an unarmed black man by a police officer, reversing an earlier decision.

Emma Jones was been awarded $900,000 in damages in 2010 for the shooting death of her son, Malik Jones. The town of East Haven appealed that decision.

The case, in which Jones, a 21-year-old African American, was trailed in a police cruiser and later shot to death at close range by East Haven officer Robert Flodquist, became synonymous with racial profiling.

Jones’ mother claimed in her lawsuit that Flodquist, another officer, and the town of East Haven, had “a custom, policy, or usage of deliberate indifference to the rights of black people.”

A three-judge panel on the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York ruled that the evidence was insufficient to hold East Haven liable.