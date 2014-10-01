FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bomb scare empties Sandy Hook school in Connecticut
#U.S.
October 1, 2014 / 4:25 PM / 3 years ago

Bomb scare empties Sandy Hook school in Connecticut

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A bomb scare on Wednesday emptied Connecticut’s Sandy Hook Elementary School, the replacement for the school where 26 people were massacred in 2012, the school district said.

The scare in Monroe, Connecticut, was considered of little or no threat, and staff and students have evacuated the building, the district said in a telephone voice message to parents.

“All students are safe, all staff are safe, everyone is absolutely fine,” it said. The scare is being investigated and the school day will end early, the message said.

The Sandy Hook school in Monroe replaced one in nearby Newtown where a gunman shot 20 first-graders and six adults in December 2012 in one of the worst school shootings in U.S. history. The school was demolished last year.

Reporting by Ian Simpson in Washington; Editing by Eric Beech

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
