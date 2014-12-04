FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Connecticut town considering razing home of shooter in 2012 massacre
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
December 4, 2014 / 10:45 PM / 3 years ago

Connecticut town considering razing home of shooter in 2012 massacre

Richard Weizel

2 Min Read

MILFORD, Conn. (Reuters) - The Connecticut town that was the site of one of the deadliest school shootings in U.S. history might demolish the home of the 20-year-old gunman who killed 26 first-graders and educators, a town official said on Thursday.

Newtown First Selectman Patricia Llodra said the town was “strongly considering” tearing down the house where Adam Lanza began his rampage when he fatally shot his mother.

The home was turned over to the town by Hudson City Savings Bank at no cost after a unanimous vote by the town’s Legislative Council.

“Owning the house now gives the town control over what happens, and that was very important to us because of the tragedy,” Llodra said. “Those discussions will start in January.”

Llodra said that with the second anniversary of the shooting, in which Lanza killed himself as police approached, just 10 days away, requests by families of the victims that the house be demolished would be considered.

Sandy Hook Elementary School, where the massacre occurred, has already been razed.

The bank took over ownership of the home in September after Nancy Lanza’s other son and sole heir, Ryan Lanza, sold it earlier this year.

Editing by Scott Malone and Peter Cooney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.