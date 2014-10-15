FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Man shot by police after attacking passengers on Connecticut bus
Sections
Featured
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
October 15, 2014 / 2:25 PM / 3 years ago

Man shot by police after attacking passengers on Connecticut bus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NORWALK Conn. (Reuters) - A man wielding a box cutter who attacked passengers on a tour bus headed to a Connecticut casino has died after being shot by a state trooper, officials said on Wednesday.

The man, whose identity was not released, was arrested late Tuesday after the driver steered the bus into a construction site off a major highway, state police said, and died of his gunshot wound at a hospital in Norwalk, Connecticut.

The man injured three passengers on the bus, which had come from New York City, during the attack, which prompted frantic 911 calls to police from some of the 24 passengers on board. A state police officer assigned to the construction site boarded the bus to find one of the victims wrestling with the attacker, State Police Lieutenant Paul Vance said on Wednesday.

The three injured passengers, one of whom was also hit by a ricocheting bullet fired by the officer, were also transported to Norwalk Hospital, according to police.

Reporting by Richard Weizel; Editing by Scott Malone and Mohammad Zargham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.