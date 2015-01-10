FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Connecticut teacher accused of sexual assault re-arrested for threats
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
January 10, 2015 / 8:00 PM / 3 years ago

Connecticut teacher accused of sexual assault re-arrested for threats

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A former Connecticut high school teacher who pleaded guilty to having a sexual relationship with an underage student has been arrested on a separate charge of threatening someone connected to her case, police said Saturday.

Danielle Watkins, 32, of Norwalk, was taken into custody on Friday after approaching a former student whom she was barred from contacting and making unspecified threats, according to a police report.

Watkins, a former teacher in the city of Stamford, was charged in July with felony sexual assault for having a sexual relationship with one of her students, online court records show. She was also charged with possession of drugs and accused of giving marijuana to the victim and another underage student, according to the records.

Watkins pleaded guilty to having a sexual relationship with her student and is out on bail awaiting sentencing.

Reporting by Victoria Cavaliere; Editing by Alan Crosby

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.