University of Connecticut issues all-clear after bomb threat
#U.S.
April 3, 2014 / 1:53 PM / 3 years ago

University of Connecticut issues all-clear after bomb threat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Police found no evidence of explosive devices in a search of a building on the University of Connecticut’s campus outside Hartford following a bomb threat earlier on Thursday, and students and staff were cleared to return to the premises.

The administrative building had been evacuated following the threat, received at 9:12 a.m. EDT, and a police search of the premises yielded “no credible threat,” according to a posting on the university Web site.

Spokeswoman Stephanie Reitz said the threat had come outside the university and that the building contained no classrooms or dorms.

On a typical day, there are about 20,000 students and staff at the school’s main campus in Storrs, Connecticut, about 28 miles east of Hartford, Reitz said.

Reporting by Scott Malone; Editing by Colleen Jenkins and Bernadette Baum

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
