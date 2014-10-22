U.S. Architecture Billings Index rises in September

An aerial view shows the skyline and lakefront of Chicago, Illinois, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

(Reuters) - The Architecture Billings Index, an indicator of U.S. non-residential building activity, rose in September due to an increase in demand for institutional projects.

The index rose to 55.2 last month from 53.0 in August, the American Institute of Architects (AIA) said on Wednesday.

The index, based on a survey of U.S. architects, reflects the roughly nine to 12 months between architecture billings and construction spending.

A reading above 50 indicates an increase in billings.

The AIA said it added a new indicator to measure trends in new design contracts at architecture firms. The score for design contracts in August was 56.8.

“Strong demand for apartment buildings and condominiums has been one of the main drivers in helping to keep the design and construction market afloat in recent years,” AIA Chief Economist Kermit Baker said in a statement.

Industrial companies and their investors track the monthly index as an indicator of future demand for machinery and components used to construct buildings.

The new projects inquiry index rose to 64.8 in September from 62.6 in August.