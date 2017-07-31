New U.S. rule on class actions survives first challenge

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A new U.S. rule aimed at restoring consumers' ability to band together to sue financial companies has survived its first challenge as a top banking regulator said on Monday that he would not petition for it to be suspended.

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's rule abolishing "mandatory arbitration clauses" was released earlier in July, and was immediately threatened by Republicans in Congress and President Donald Trump's administration.

Acting U.S. Comptroller of the Currency Keith Noreika publicly argued with CFPB Director Richard Cordray, saying the rule could endanger the safety and soundness of the banking system.

Many had expected Noreika to make that case to colleagues on the Financial Stability Oversight Council, made up of the country's chief financial regulators and convince them to put the rule on ice. But in Monday's statement he said he had not been able to complete a thorough review of data on the rule in time to make a petition.

The CFPB did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Noreika's threat was not the only one levied against the regulation. The U.S. House of Representatives passed a resolution to kill it, which was sent to the Senate. The resolution faces a rockier time in that chamber, where Republicans hold a slimmer majority than in the House.

There is also the possibility that a critic of the rule will sue.

Years in the making, the rule bans companies from requiring customers to sign agreements when opening new accounts that they will not join a group lawsuit, or class action, in the event of a dispute but go to an independent arbitrator.

Critics say such lawsuits only benefit lawyers and that arbitration is a quick, cost-effective. Supporters, though, say that under the U.S. Constitution citizens are entitled to a day in court and that companies often hire the arbitrators, rigging arbitration against the process.