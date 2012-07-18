U.S. risk council says anti-crisis bonds "useful tool"

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. council of regulators said on Wednesday that contingent capital, a type of bond that converts debt to equity, could be a “useful tool” to strengthen a financial firm’s equity position.

Contingent capital is designed to boost equity when banks are unable to access capital markets, therefore reducing the likelihood of a government bailout. During the recent crisis, billions of dollars in taxpayer funds were used to prop up U.S. banks.

But critics argue that if a bank was forced to use the bond in times of distress it could in turn spook markets and reinforce the view that the bank was in trouble. (Reporting by Alexandra Alper, Rachelle Younglai)