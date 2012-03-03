Rush Limbaugh apologizes to law student for "insulting" comments

Radio show host Rush Limbaugh speaks at a forum hosted by the Heritage Foundation, on the similarities between the war on terrorism and the television show "24," in Washington June 23, 2006. REUTERS/Micah Walter

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Conservative talk-show host Rush Limbaugh, facing heavy criticism for branding a law student a “slut” over her remarks on President Barack Obama’s new policy on contraception, apologized on Saturday.

The furor prompted Obama to call the Georgetown University student, Sandra Fluke, on Friday to express his support.

“My choice of words was not the best, and in the attempt to be humorous, I created a national stir,” Limbaugh said in a written statement. “I sincerely apologize to Ms. Fluke for the insulting word choices.”