U.S. index funds pile into base metals ahead of copper rout

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. index funds plowed into base metals futures at their fastest pace in more than three years ahead of copper’s biggest rout in months on renewed fears about demand from China, the world’s top consumer, data from Thomson Reuters Lipper showed.

In the three weeks to May 13, exchange-traded and mutual funds plowed $81 million into non-ferrous futures, including copper, aluminum, zinc, lead and nickel, the longest stretch of gains and biggest inflow since February 2012, the data showed.

The fresh appetite for metals, in stark contrast to the continued exit from energy and precious metals, took the total value of investment in base metals futures to $381 million, the highest since November.

Investors were betting that tighter mine supply as producers curb spending and output on weaker prices and better demand from China, the world’s top metals consumer, would bolster prices, which have fallen 15 percent since July 2014.

“Investors were pre-positioning, especially in April, for an anticipated move higher based on Chinese stimulus measures and supply cutbacks,” said Ed Meir, metals analyst at INTL FCStone.

“However, this bet turned out to be misplaced as neither of these two variables really caught on.”

Last week, copper prices had their worst week since January, falling 4 percent after import data showed slower Chinese demand, raising concerns that Beijing’s stimulus measures have not yet triggered a much-needed spending spree.

The data due on Thursday will cover the week to May 20.

Chinese copper imports for the first four months of the year were 1.35 million tonnes, down almost 15 percent from a year ago. A massive financing scandal in a major port there last July has also curbed financing deals.

While base metals have been a pocket of interest for investors recently, cash contines to exit commodities in general. Lipper data showed some $548 million left commodities in the week, the fifth straight week of losses and one of the largest in the past year.

“I can see no evidence of any change in the speculative side of the market other than the cutting of excessive short positions,” said Bill O‘Neil, a principal at Logic Advisors.