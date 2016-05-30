Column: Getting a grip on the condition of the U.S. corn crop - Braun

CHICAGO (Reuters) - Further insight on the world’s biggest corn crop is just around the corner, but understanding how the conditions are derived and what they may actually be could prove valuable.

The statistics division of the U.S. Department of Agriculture will include its first crop condition ratings for this year’s domestic corn crop in its weekly Crop Progress report. The report, usually released on Mondays, will come out on Tuesday of next week due to the Memorial Day holiday.

USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service will break the crop into five categories - excellent, good, fair, poor, and very poor - to let us know how it is doing.

The numbers to keep an eye on are the amount of corn that is in either good-to-excellent or poor-to-very poor condition. The ratings of both of these groups can be used as benchmarks even at this early stage.

WHAT TO WATCH

Negative ratings are usually minimal toward the beginning of the season because it is simply too early in the corn’s life. Over the past 21 years, there were only two years in which more than 10 percent of the crop was rated in poor-to-very poor condition at May’s close (2002, 1996).

But the poor-to-very poor camp only grows throughout the summer. The percentage of crops in this category declined only one time in the past 21 years between the end of May and September’s end (1996).

The percentage of the crop that is rated in good-to-excellent condition almost always comes down over the span of the season. Only in three years did this rating increase from emergence to maturity (2004, 1997, 1996).

Not surprisingly, these two categories – good-to-excellent and poor-to-very poor – correlate better with the eventual yield result as the season progresses. But there are some useful observations that can be made about the early season ratings.

There is a fairly noticeable cutoff in the yield potential given how much of the crop is in good-to-excellent shape early on. History would indicate that if these two top categories combine for less than 65 percent at the end of May, final crop yields are unlikely to exceed average levels, in the best-case scenario. (reut.rs/1TDeTl7).

The same trend is generally true with the poor-to-very poor camp. The fewer crops that are rated poorly early on, the better the yield potential tends to be (reut.rs/1TDfjrB).

However, this analysis breaks down when the weather is extremely anomalous as happened in 2004 and 2012. These years represent both the best and worst corn yield performances of recent times and are obvious outliers in Charts 1 and 2.

In 2004, the summer weather seemed to align perfectly with what the corn needed for success, and in 2012, intense drought and scorching temperatures massacred much of the crop. But neither of these two scenarios are likely for this year’s harvest, as any potential drought would be hard-pressed to top the one from four years ago.

WHAT TO EXPECT

In order to assess how crop ratings could shake out on Tuesday, variables such as planting progress, percent emergence, satellite imagery, recent weather and soil moisture conditions are important to consider.

Late May corn ratings, particularly the good-to-excellent category, tend to be somewhat tied to the planting progress and emergence. Of the last 18 years, those with speedier plantings and earlier emergence were generally associated with higher ratings (reut.rs/1WY0c2x).

On the planting and emergence front, 2016 falls into the middle of the pack, meaning that these two variables are unlikely to skew the expectations in either direction.

Satellite imagery data through mid-May would lend a supportive voice toward current crop ratings. Although corn emergence was only 60 percent complete as of May 22, what has emerged is looking good.

Satellite imagery helps derive vegetation density, which measures the greenness of the crop and thus general plant health. Vegetation density over at least 90 percent of the national corn area are at or above average levels, also topping the same time last year (reut.rs/1TDfkfb).

Recent weather and soil moisture have been a bit of a headache for some regions, though some relief has since been offered. Crop progress has lagged in parts of the Eastern Corn Belt owing to an abundance of rainy days. Parts of the Western Corn Belt, including top producer Iowa, have also grappled with wet soil for the past several months.

Although corn progress in the Western belt is close to normal levels, the excessive moisture has led some farmers there to replant and has prevented some of the seeds from sprouting. Wetness in general is always a concern because it can lead to shallow root development, uneven plant stands, and yellowing of leaves.

The corn plants have also not escaped frost. Temperatures plunged overnight on May 14 in several Northern states, turning the newly emerged crop from green to a dead-looking brown. However, the growing point of the plant was still mostly underground, so cooperative weather since then has allowed most of this corn to make a comeback and regain its green color.

The past few days of widespread warmth and generally drier conditions have likely lent a boost in both developmental progress and plant health to many fields that were in need. Considering all recent weather, progress, and imagery components, the expected impact on corn ratings seems somewhat mixed, though there is no strong evidence that would suggest crop conditions will shock the market on Tuesday.

WHAT TO HEED

Although initial crop ratings can move the market if they deviate far enough from expectations, the biggest impacts are often felt in July, when pollination usually takes place.

But unless anomalous weather moves in during June, crop ratings probably will not change much for a few weeks, meaning the market’s response to each report may be fairly subdued in the short term. And current weather forecasts do not indicate a major pattern shift over at least the next two weeks.

Something else to be aware of is the methodology behind the crop ratings. At the back of each Crop Progress report, NASS states the survey procedure, which includes feedback from approximately 4,000 respondents blanketing the entire country.

What is not clear is exactly how each respondent derives his or her crop condition score. Anyone who has ever surveyed a corn field would know that sometimes what the crop looks like from the road can be very different from its actual condition.

NASS admits in the methodology statement that the procedure is indeed highly subjective, and agency representatives have further confirmed that approaches likely vary among respondents.

But the important thing to realize here is that the crop condition data is self-consistent, because the individual respondents repeat the same method week on week, year on year. Many of the survey participants have been involved in the process for a long time.

Given the uncertainty around what exactly the respondents are looking at when they rate the crops, using the condition scores may not provide an advantage. Instead, staying in tune with things such as the current state of the crops and how they got there, what the upcoming weather will likely be, and having some familiarity with agronomy, could help market participants arrive at an answer sooner than NASS.