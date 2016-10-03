USDA says corn use in ethanol in August up from last year

CHICAGO (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Monday said 458.1 million bushels of corn were used in August in the production of ethanol, up from 445.7 million bushels used in August 2015 and from 456.0 million bushels in July.

The USDA said 4.366 million cwt of sorghum was used in ethanol production, down from the 5.980 million cwt used the previous month. USDA did not report any sorghum use in ethanol in August 2015.

USDA said 2.073 million tons of distillers' dried grains with solubles (DDGs) were produced in August, up from 1.929 million tons a year earlier and from 2.047 million tonnes in July.