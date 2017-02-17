NEW YORK (IFR) - Equipment finance company Stonebriar Commercial Finance plans to become a regular fixture in the US structured finance market and may even look to sell investment-grade corporate bonds to fund its growing business, its President and CEO Dave Fate told IFR.

Established in 2015, the privately owned company provides equipment financing for a wide range of sectors including business aviation and rail leasing.

Despite its limited track record as a standalone business, Stonebriar has been popular with structured finance investors. Its third ABS deal, which priced Wednesday, was a success and rallied in secondary.

A Single A rated US$254.915m tranche, in the SCFET 2017-1 deal, priced at 205bp over swaps - inside the 275bp level on its debut last June. The deal also attracted orders from over 25 accounts - a big improvement since it made its first splash.

"We saw 13 or 14 new investors, we priced it at very attractive spreads and we got a rating from Moody's," said SCF's Fate. "That's three major accomplishments."

A day later the Single A tranche was spotted at 200bp.

The deal's newly acquired A1 rating from Moody's was somewhat of a turning point for SCF and followed months of discussions between the agency's analysts and Credit Suisse, which has been involved in all three of Stonebriar's ABS trades.

But in doing so, SCF opened itself up to a broader array of investors who require deals to have a rating from one of the top three agencies. Kroll, which also rated the debut issue, assigned an A+ score to the biggest top tranche.

Moody's said it got comfortable with the relatively short operational history at SCF - agencies usually require at least three years of performance data - because of the management's reputation in the equipment finance industry.

Fate, who created and launched SCF, has worked in the industry for more than 30 years. He, and some of the management team including Chairman Paul Bossidy, have worked in past ventures at AIG, GE Capital, and Transamerica.

NO MATCH

Assessing the credit, however, was not a simple task.

The last railcar deal that Moody's rated, for example, was back in 2011. SCF's trade, in comparison, was more of a hybrid.

The equipment loans and leases backing the notes were to middle market obligors and secured by various types of equipment including railcars (30.8% of securitization value), corporate aircraft (25.8%), water treatment facilities (6.8%), manufacturing and assembly equipment (6.4%) and marine vessels (6.4%), Moody's said in its pre-sale.

"This is a really unique deal in the equipment lease space, and we had to bring in expertise from our corporate finance analysts," said Andrew Butville, an analyst in Moody's structured finance group.

Credit Suisse also spent a week pre-marketing the deal to investors to explain the complexities.

"When it did its debut deal, Stonebriar was probably the youngest issuer ever to come to the ABS market. People had never seen anything like it, and they struggled to digest it," a banker close to the deal told IFR.

"Fast forward to 2017, and it threw in US$100m in railcar leases. It's really breaking new ground."

FILLING A VOID

The company now wants to become a regular issuer in the ABS market. Including a US$350m triple-net-lease deal in November, the company has raised over US$900m through securitizations.

The timing of Stonebriar's creation - just before GE Capital said it wanted to shed its SIFI (systemically important financial institution) status - could not have been better.

"That meant they had to start selling assets, and their exit created a massive void in non-bank lending," said Fate.

"These are the best market conditions I have seen in my 30-year career."

The company typically provides financing from US$5m-$30m, and offers longer tenors of between three to 15 years that some bank lenders cannot do.

In 2016, Stonebriar originated approximately US$1.2bn. Over the next five years Stonebriar could grow its balance sheet to approximately US$5bn.

"The equipment finance industry is estimated at US$1.5trn annually," said Fate.

"About a third of that is non-financed which leaves about US$1trn for financing. Banks originate about 65% of those opportunities, leaving about US$350bn, or 35%, for smaller ticket lending and leasing. That's where companies like ours come in."

(Reporting by Natalie Harrison; Editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)