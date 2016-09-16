Nelnet extends student loan ABS to avoid downgrades

NEW YORK (IFR) - Student loan servicer Nelnet has staved off potential downgrades on $4.6 billion of bonds backed by government-guaranteed student loans, by convincing investors to extend their maturity dates.

The company managed to achieve the required 100 percent investor consent required to amend nine ABS trusts that were at risk of downgrade because of more lenient borrower repayment programs.

It follows a similar move by fellow student loan ABS issuer Navient, which extended maturities on some of its bonds earlier this year.

Greer McCurley, Nelnet's executive head of capital markets, said the company's success had given market participants confidence that potential downgrades could be avoided.

"The fact we have had this success amending transactions has helped the market because there is confidence this problem can be solved for most transactions," he told IFR.

Nelnet's action comes after Moody's Investors Service and Fitch announced new rating methodologies over the summer and put hundreds of tranches on review for downgrade.

The bonds in question are backed by loans issued through the now defunct Federal Family Education Loan Program, and are directly impacted by new programs aimed at easing the student debt burden. Some borrowers make no monthly payments.

That has raised the possibility of a technical default on bonds if they are not repaid on time, even though the debt is ultimately guaranteed by the U.S. government.

Extending the legal final maturity date on such bonds is one way to get around that issue and to avoid downgrades.

To extend the legal final maturity date, Nelnet and Navient both approached investors through DealVector, an online bondholder communication platform. Nelnet started the process in June.

McCurley said using the platform had allowed Nelnet to gain the required 100 percent bondholder consent far more quickly than through traditional platforms.

"It made life so much easier," he said. "The process went really smoothly."