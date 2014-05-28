Connecticut man killed wife, kept body in home, prosecutors say

MILFORD Conn. (Reuters) - A Connecticut man who has been charged with killing his ailing wife during a drunken fight kept her body in their suburban home outside Hartford for two days, prosecutors said.

John Dewees Jr., 49, was charged on Tuesday with first-degree manslaughter for throwing his wife, 45-year-old Anja Dewees, into a bathtub and punching her in the head, before carrying her back to their bed and going to sleep, only realizing the next morning that she was dead, according to court papers.

Police said they discovered her body, wrapped in plastic, on the floor of the bedroom in their Enfield, Connecticut, home on May 22 after a neighbor reported to them that Dewees had admitted to the killing.

The charges came less than a week after police in another Hartford suburb, Wethersfield, charged a 59-year-old man with murdering his 86-year-old mother and living with her decomposing body for “some time” according to local police.

Dewees at first told police his wife had slipped and fallen but later admitted to killing her while they were drunk on vodka because he had tired of taking care of his spouse, who suffered from liver disease.

The medical examiner stated that Anja Dewees had a large, bruise on the back of her head, blood pouring from her right ear, a cut over her right eye and “numerous bruises over the body,” according to an arrest warrant.

Superior Court Judge Howard Scheinblum set Dewees’ bail at $175,000 and placed Dewees, who police said had slashed his wrists, on a suicide watch.

Dewees’ attorney could not be reached for immediate comment.