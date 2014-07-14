Corpse slips out of Pennsylvania coroner's vehicle onto street

(Reuters) - A corpse on a gurney slid out of the back of a coroner’s vehicle and onto a busy street in an eastern Pennsylvania town, a local newspaper reported on Sunday.

The body, which was covered and stayed strapped to the gurney, came to rest at an intersection in Feasterville. Cars drove around the gurney before it was placed back inside the coroner’s vehicle and driven off, the Bucks County Courier Times said.

“Care was taken to respect the deceased individual in this instance. The Bucks County Coroner’s Office deeply regrets this incident and will take steps to ensure that it is not repeated in the future,” the office said in a statement, the paper reported.

The office believes a broken rear door latch may have been behind the incident on Friday.

The coroner’s office was not immediately available for comment.