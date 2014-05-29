Mutilated corpse found in Wyoming identified as Mexican national

(Reuters) - A mutilated corpse found in Wyoming by a duck hunter and his son has been identified as a Mexican national who lived in a ranching community in the state, authorities said on Thursday.

The body of Juan Antonio Guerra Torres was discovered in January in a drainage ditch off a rural road near Cody in northwest Wyoming. He had been decapitated, and his head, left arm and unspecified body parts were missing.

The Park County Sheriff’s Office declined on Thursday to say if Guerra Torres’ head had been recovered or how the body had been identified.

The last known address for the 30-year-old native of Guanajuato, Mexico, was the Wyoming ranching and farming community of Clark, about 10 miles from where the body was found, authorities said in a statement.

Investigators had suspected the body was that of a man with ties to Central America because he was wearing an embroidered leather belt and buckle depicting a horse’s head in “piteado,” a form of craftsmanship associated with villages in Mexico and Guatemala and popular with horsemen and cowboys.

On Thursday, police renewed a request for public help to shed light on his death. Authorities believe he was shot and killed around Jan. 7.