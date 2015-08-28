FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Judge orders former Ohio deputy treasurer to prison
August 28, 2015 / 7:43 PM / 2 years ago

Judge orders former Ohio deputy treasurer to prison

Kim Palmer

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - A federal judge on Friday ordered a former Ohio deputy treasurer who fled to Pakistan after pleading guilty to corruption charges to begin serving a 15-year sentence in a U.S. prison, prosecutors said.

Amer Ahmad, 40, who resigned as Chicago comptroller before his indictment, was recently returned to the United States from Pakistan, where he had been held since being arrested in April 2014 for entering the country on a forged passport.

Authorities said Ahmad had a fake birth certificate, fake visa and $175,000 cash when he was arrested in Pakistan.

U.S. District Court Judge Michael Watson had sentenced Ahmad in absentia in December 2014 to 15 years in prison and ordered him to forfeit $3.2 million. Watson ordered Ahmad to begin serving the sentence during a hearing on Friday in Columbus, Ohio.

U.S. prosecutors accused Ahmad of taking kickbacks and helping a friend who was a securities broker gain lucrative business from the Ohio state treasurer’s office.

He pleaded guilty in 2013 to conspiracy to commit money laundering, wire fraud and bribery while he was working for the state of Ohio before he took the job with Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s administration in 2011.

Reporting by Kim Palmer; Editing by David Bailey and Sandra Maler

