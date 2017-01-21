FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Former U.N. chief Ban apologizes over family in U.S. bribery case
#World News
January 21, 2017 / 2:12 AM / 7 months ago

Former U.N. chief Ban apologizes over family in U.S. bribery case

Former U.N. secretary-general Ban Ki-moon meets with parents of victims out of nine who were onboard sunken ferry Sewol and are still listed as missing, at a port in Jindo, South Korea, January 17, 2017. Hyung Min-woo/Yonhap via REUTERS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - Former U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon, who is believed to be considering a presidential run in South Korea, apologized on Saturday for causing public concerns over his family members who had been named in a bribery case in the United States.

Ban said in a statement he hoped any discussions between law enforcement authorities of South Korea and the United States - if they were taking place as reported - would be "strict and transparent" so that there is no suspicion left in the South Korean public.

He also reiterated he has "absolutely no knowledge" of the case. A U.S. prosecutor has said Washington has asked South Korea to arrest Ban's brother, Ki-sang, on charges he engaged in a bribery scheme to carry out the sale of a Vietnamese building complex.

Reporting by Jack Kim and Ju-min Park; Editing by Shri Navaratnam

