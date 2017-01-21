FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
South Korea working with U.S. on request to arrest ex-U.N. chief's brother: report
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
Solar Eclipse
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
Solar eclipse presents first major test of power grid in renewable era
Reuters Focus
Solar eclipse presents first major test of power grid in renewable era
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
January 21, 2017 / 1:16 AM / 7 months ago

South Korea working with U.S. on request to arrest ex-U.N. chief's brother: report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea's Justice Ministry is coordinating with the U.S. government on a request to arrest the brother of former U.N. chief Ban Ki-moon, Yonhap news agency reported on Saturday quoting an unidentified source.

Officials at the Justice Ministry could not be reached for comment. A U.S. prosecutor has said Washington has asked South Korea to arrest Ban Ki-sang on charges he engaged in a bribery scheme to carry out the sale of a Vietnamese building complex.

Reporting by Jack Kim; editing by Diane Craft

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.