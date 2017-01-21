South Korea working with U.S. on request to arrest ex-U.N. chief's brother: report

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea's Justice Ministry is coordinating with the U.S. government on a request to arrest the brother of former U.N. chief Ban Ki-moon, Yonhap news agency reported on Saturday quoting an unidentified source.

Officials at the Justice Ministry could not be reached for comment. A U.S. prosecutor has said Washington has asked South Korea to arrest Ban Ki-sang on charges he engaged in a bribery scheme to carry out the sale of a Vietnamese building complex.