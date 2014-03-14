Son of former New Jersey governor Jon Corzine commits suicide

(Reuters) - Former New Jersey Governor Jon Corzine’s 31-year-old son, Jeffrey, committed suicide at a Mexico City hotel this week, a person familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

Jeffrey Corzine had been living in Malibu, California, and was an aspiring photographer, said the person, who spoke on condition of anonymity and could not name the hotel.

Corzine family spokesman Steven Goldberg confirmed Jeffrey Corzine’s death in a written statement.

“The sad fact is that Jeffrey Corzine had been suffering from severe depression for several years and recently had been receiving treatment for what is a very painful and debilitating physical and mental ailment,” Goldberg said.

“On Tuesday morning, he succumbed to his disease and made the tragic decision to take his own life.”

The family is planning a small, private memorial for Jeffrey, Goldberg said.

“Among many things, the Corzine family hopes Jeffrey will be remembered for his dedication to helping others overcome their struggles with depression and addiction, something to which he had been devoted for the past 10 years,” he said.

Corzine in 2000 was elected to the U.S. Senate as a Democrat representing New Jersey and he went on to serve as governor of the state from 2006 to 2010.

He also is a former co-chairman of Goldman Sachs Group Inc and the ex-chief executive of MF Global Holdings Ltd. He has two adult children, Josh and Jennifer, the older siblings of Jeffrey.