a year ago
Obama, Biden meet Costa Rica's president, discuss steps to protect migrants: White House
August 23, 2016 / 2:19 AM / a year ago

Obama, Biden meet Costa Rica's president, discuss steps to protect migrants: White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden (L) talk to reporters after a briefing on the administration's response to the Zika virus in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S. May 20, 2016.Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden met Costa Rica's President Luis Guillermo Solis on Monday to discuss Central America and new steps to improve security and governance and protect vulnerable migrants, the White House said.

The two U.S. leaders commended Costa Rica for its leadership in setting up a “protective transfer arrangement” in partnership with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees and the International Organization for Migration to provide temporary safe haven for up to 200 migrants at a time from El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras, the White House said in a statement.

The three leaders met in the White House.

Reporting by Eric Walsh; Editing by Paul Tait

