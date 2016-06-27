FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hillary Clinton: Supreme Court abortion ruling 'a victory for women'
#Politics
June 27, 2016 / 2:29 PM / a year ago

Hillary Clinton: Supreme Court abortion ruling 'a victory for women'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Hillary Clinton arrives to speak at the U.S. Conference of Mayors 84th Annual Meeting in Indianapolis, Indiana United States, June 26, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Bergin

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton on Monday praised the Supreme Court ruling striking down Texas abortion restrictions as “a victory for women in Texas and across America.”

“This fight isn’t over: The next president has to protect women’s health. Women won’t be ‘punished’ for exercising their basic rights,” she said in a tweet, a dig at Republican candidate Donald Trump, who once suggested women who get illegal abortions should face “some sort of punishment.”

Reporting by Alana Wise; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
