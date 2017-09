U.S. President Barack Obama pauses while speaking at a fundraiser for Washington Governor Jay Inslee in Seattle, June 24, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama said on Monday that he was pleased with a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that struck down a Texas abortion law.

“As the brief filed by the Solicitor General makes clear and as the court affirmed today, these restrictions harm women’s health and place an unconstitutional obstacle in the path of a woman’s reproductive freedom,” Obama said in a statement.