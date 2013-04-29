FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 29, 2013 / 2:30 PM / in 4 years

No high court ruling on affirmative action

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Snow covers flowers in front of the Supreme Court building in Washington, March 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Supreme Court did not issue a ruling on Monday on the hotly anticipated affirmative action case concerning the University of Austin at Texas, although it did issue a ruling in an unrelated case.

The Texas case, on the university’s race-conscious admissions policy, was argued in October. The next day the court could issue rulings is on Monday, May 13.

The court is deciding whether the university policy has violated the Constitution’s guarantee of equal protection by giving preferences to racial minorities in its admissions process.

Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Howard Goller and Jackie Frank

