Milestones in U.S. top court's affirmative action case

(Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday upheld the consideration of race in college admissions, rejecting a white woman's challenge to a University of Texas program designed to boost the enrollment of minority students and bring racial and ethnic diversity to campus.

Here is a timeline of key action in the case.

2008

Abigail Fisher, a high school student in suburban Houston at the time, is rejected for admission to the University of Texas at Austin. Conservative legal activist Edward Blum, a Fisher family friend who has long backed lawsuits against racial policies, enlists Abigail to challenge the university's admissions program.

The white teenager claims she was wrongly rejected while minority students with lesser scores and grades were accepted. That assertion and her individual situation have never been tested at trial. Rather, as the case has worked its way to the Supreme Court, it has tested whether the university's admissions policy was sufficiently tailored to its interest in fostering campus diversity. The state's flagship public university enrolls most freshmen through a program guaranteeing admission to students in roughly the top 10 percent of their high school classes. A supplemental program considers the race of applicants along with other characteristics intended to bring more diversity to the university's student population.

2009

A U.S. district court judge rules for the University of Texas, rejecting Fisher's claim that the racial policy violates the U.S. Constitution's guarantee of equal protection under the law.

2011

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit, based in New Orleans, affirms the lower-court decision, endorsing the educational benefits of a diverse student population and stressing that the university uses race as just one factor to ensure campus diversity. It also notes that applicants are considered on an individual basis, rather than under a quota system.

2012

Fisher graduates from Louisiana State University.

2013

After Fisher appeals to the U.S. Supreme Court, the justices hold a contentious session of oral arguments and spend eight months weighing a decision, then compromise with a ruling that sends the case back to the 5th Circuit. The justices decline to assess the constitutionality of the university's admissions program. They instead tell the appeals court it was too deferential to the university in its review and ask the lower court to reconsider its ruling.

2014

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit again upholds the University of Texas program, saying the school had sufficiently justified its limited use of race to foster campus diversity.

2015

Fisher appeals the 2014 ruling to the U.S. Supreme Court, which again decides to hear the case. During Dec. 9 oral arguments, conservative justices expressed deep doubt about the university's admissions policy. Conservative Justice Antonin Scalia suggests some blacks and Hispanics are actually hurt by the Texas program because they are not strong enough candidates to be admitted purely on academic criteria. Scalia dies on Feb. 13, 2016, and is not part of the ruling in the case.

2016

The U.S. Supreme Court upholds the University of Texas policy in a 4-3 ruling written by conservative Justice Anthony Kennedy, who was joined by three of the court's liberals. Kennedy writes that while "it remains an enduring challenge to our nation's education system to reconcile the pursuit of diversity with the constitutional promise of equal treatment and dignity," considerable deference is owed to universities when they are seeking to achieve a diverse student population. Liberal Justice Elena Kagan, who was U.S. solicitor general in the Obama administration when it backed the university in lower-court litigation, took no part in the decision.